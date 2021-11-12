As we were able to announce a few days ago, Bankia users are one step away from completing their migration to CaixaBank after more than a year of the announcement of their merger. This means that the contracts for your cards will now go to the consumer finance subsidiary of the Valencia-based banking foundation, which leads to a change in conditions.

Users must now use the CaixaBank app, which will be the only one with which they must operate once the merger is completed and they function as a single bank. Due to this migration, services such as Bizum will stop working for a few days, starting from today.

When will the service resume?

CaixaBank and Bankia have alerted their clients that As of today, November 12 at 3:00 p.m. Spanish time, the Bizum service will stop workingTherefore, Bankia users will not be able to send or receive money through this tool. Bankia users will be able to use Bizum again from the Caixabank Now application as of November 14. However, CaixaBank will not operate normally until Monday, November 15.

The immediate payment service will not work for Bankia users either and digital banking will only serve to make inquiries during that period. However, users will be able to make normal transfers without problems. To streamline the process, the recommendation for Bankia users is to download the CaixaBank Now app from now on, an application that they will have to use from now on to manage their finances. It will also be advisable to use CaixaBank Sign to sign operations that require it.

How to access CaixaBank Now

To access CaixaBank Now, Bankia users will be able to enter the application with the same credentials that they used in their digital banking, that is, with the DNI without letter as username, and with the same password that they accessed from Bankia. It will also be necessary to activate notifications for online purchases.

During this process, Bankia users will be able to use their cards without problems, in addition to also being able to withdraw cash. However, the account balance will not be updated until the services are operating normally.

It is also recalled that the IBAN of the accounts for Bankia users will be modified to adapt to CaixaBank. Nevertheless, the old IBAN will work in the same way, since it will redirect to the new number.

After the technological integration of the banks, Users will be able to continue using their Bankia cards at CaixaBank ATMs until their expiration, at which time they will be replaced by cards from this bank.

More information | CaixaBank