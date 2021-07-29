The creator of the Loki series was commissioned to write the script for Doctor Strange: Into The Multiverse of Madness. The writer compared the experiences.

The script of a production is the basis of everything. What is written on those pages is what I know, what is heard, and even what invites us to feel. This is why, the more anticipated a project is, the more careful the process of selecting its librettist will be. Recently one of them has gained a lot of popularity. Is about Michael waldron, creator of Loki. For his part, he will also write the second film of Doctor Strange.

The writer had his first encounter with fame after having collaborated in one of the most remembered chapters of Rick and morty. Thus, the editor drew the attention of ‘La Casa de las Ideas’, who called him to write the show of the god of deception. However, the relationship would not end here.

Experiences

After that, the company became so fond of him that they entrusted him with the script for Doctor Strange: Into The Multiverse of Madness. With this, you now have the opportunity to work with Sam raimi, hoping to open the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse on the big screen.

After both experiences, Waldron made a comparison and confessed how it has been for him to be in both jobs. These were the words of the screenwriter:

“I was able to be in London for five months at the top of this year making that movie. So yeah, it was great. It was a lot of fun going from Loki directly Doctor Strange. It was totally different, you know, doing a show about a villain or making a movie about a hero. It was good, and I felt like I had to work completely different muscles. And then being on set with Sam Raimi, it doesn’t get any cooler than that. “

It should be noted that the sequel to Supreme Sorcerer It will premiere on March 25, 2022.

Source: Screen rant