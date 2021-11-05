This is what the western versions of Goku and Luffy look like

Dragon Ball and One Piece are two of the most popular anime today, so it was to be expected that both Goku What Monkey D. Luffy had a huge following all over the world. The design of both characters is one of the reasons these heroes are so memorable too, but what would they look like if they were created in America?

Thanks to InHyuk Lee, renowned artist of Marvel and DC Comics, we already have the answer to this question. Through your account Instagram, the creative shared an illustration that reimagines Goku and Luffy with a western style.

As you already saw, the characters retain iconic elements of their design, although in the case of Goku, we can see that he lowered the intensity of his hair, while in the case of Luffy it preserves more elements of its oriental version.

Editor’s note: Although at some point One Piece did catch my attention, the truth is that having to catch up with a thousand episodes is not something I am willing to do. Perhaps if in the future they released a “simplified version”, then it would be a much more viable option.

