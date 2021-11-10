This is what the two new Halo Infinite shorts look like

It’s only a few more weeks until the launch of Halo Infinite, title that fans have been waiting for years and that is almost among us. To excite us even more, Xbox and 343 Industries They have released a couple of short films that reveal a few additional details about the lore of the saga, and that you can enjoy here yourself.

The first of these short films is named Unspoken and shows us a soldier narrating the death of one of his companions, and how another of them managed to use technology to save people from an attack by the Jackals. Well, this same technology ended up being used in the shield of the Master Chief.

On the other hand is Project Magnes, where we see a scientist from the UNSC working on creating a device that will help master Chief in this adventure. The device in question is about nothing more and nothing less than the grappling hook that the hero will use within this new title.

Halo Infinite will debut next December 8 for Xbox consoles and PC.

Editor’s note: Maybe it’s just me, but I feel like the folks at Xbox and 343 Industries are very confident about the product they’re about to deliver to us. That delay of more than a year definitely gave the development team the time they needed to deliver what could well be one of the best installments in the series. It will be a matter of waiting to have it in our hands next December.

Via: Xbox