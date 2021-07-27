It has been more than five years since Dead by daylight originally came into being and Behavior Interactive has always been fully aware that to maintain success it was necessary to renew. In that sense, throughout the last the Canadian company has been updating the appearance of the maps and now it is the turn of the characters. As we have seen in a recent video that you will find right below, This is what the survivors of Dead by Daylight look like after the graphic rework to which the asymmetric multiplayer horror title has been subjected.

As you can see for yourself, the survivors who have undergone this rework are Claudette Morel, Dwight Fairfield, Meg Thomas, Jake Park, David King, Laurie Strode, Feng Min, Kate Denson and Nea Karlsson. These are the original nine survivors and, therefore, the most out of date visually, something that has already been corrected with the latest DLC releases in Dead by Daylight. The update that will improve your expressions and your overall appearance will arrive today, also introducing other changes as expected problem solving of old-generation consoles or the rework of the Betrayer.

Likewise, Behavior Interactive has confirmed that the following Volume of The Archives will arrive tomorrow, July 28, introducing new challenges and cosmetic items through the Rift. He will do it with the Clown as the main protagonist. It should also be remembered that the following day, July 29, a brief period of double blood points, so it will be the perfect occasion to spend those cakes that you still have from the anniversary and get more points than ever to level up your pending characters.