After more than 30 years on the air we know Springfield and the house of The Simpsons better than our own city. From the living room with the most famous brown sofa on television to the kitchen overlooking the garden or Moe’s bar, where we would never dare to step on the bathroom. At least the old one, because with this facelift to Wes Anderson seems beautiful to us to the nuclear power plant.

In Jared Ikea recreates the living rooms of Friends, Stranger Things and The Simpsons with their furniture making it possible to live in a television series in a low cost way

















If we make the calculation of what the series has entered in three decades, it is well worth the budget to reform the entire city. And after so many years it was time for Homer and Marge to raise the category of their house a bit. That is what the web has thought HomeAdvisor, what have you done Wes Anderson’s eccentric reform.

















The result is just as romantic, dreamy and naïve than the director’s movies, with pastel colors and very quirky details. Reminiscences to The Grand Budapest Hotel or The Tenembaums are clear in this reform ‘wesandersonian‘, with that sweetness that characterizes the locations of the films from the American director.

















The team of designers of HomeAdvisor has bet heavily on the furniture vintage more seventies, where the forms and materials take on special importance. But they have also played with the colors and the chromatic palette of pink in all its aspects, from lilac to burgundy. The result is a version of The Simpsons much more glamorous.

Photos | The Simpsons, HomeAdvisor.