The second season of Superman & Lois is currently in filming and through social networks the new appearance of the Last Son of Krypton costume was announced

Superman & Lois became a revelation series for DC Comics, to the extent that the second season is already in development, and for this the Man of Steel suit will undergo some changes in relation to the first episodes.

The actress and director Amy-Jo Johnson (Kimberly in the Power Rangers) shared on her Instagram account a photo next to Tyler Hoechlin, the protagonist of the series, in which the changes to the outfit of the Last Son of Krypton are appreciated.

While Superman’s costume radically changed from the Crisis on Infinite Earths event to the first season of his solo series, for the second season of Superman & Lois these changes are more subtle.

What changes does the Superman suit have?

The boots finally have a design more similar to that of the comics, with a V in front, while the colors are now brighter, to show the red of the cape and the logo.

After years of facing megalomaniac super villains, monsters wreaking havoc in Metropolis, and alien invaders trying to wipe out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, the Man of Steel, known as Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and the journalist Most famous comic book series, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) comes face to face with one of her greatest challenges: dealing with all the stresses, pressures and complexities that come with being a working parent in today’s society.

In the United States, the second season of Superman & Lois will arrive through the CW network, while in Mexico and Latin America the first season is available on the HBO Max digital platform.

