After the Preliminary Project that we learned about in September, the Government has already approved the General Telecommunications Law Project that transposes the European Code of Electronic Communications and that, among other novelties, update universal service excluding cabins and improves emergency communications services.

Too reinforces the rights of Spanish users in telecommunications to match them with the rest of the EU. For example, it establishes that contracts must be accessible to users with sensory diversity, establishes a maximum permanence of 24 months and introduces new rights in the field of portability. We are going to see the latter in detail.

Change of operator without losing the balance

The Council of Ministers has approved the referral to the General Courts of the Bill that modifies the current General Telecommunications Law, or what is the same, the main standard that regulates the sector of electronic communications networks and services. And one of the sections in which the most modifications have been made is the one referring to rights.

First of all, the new regulation establishes that end users will have the right to receive more information about the characteristics and conditions of provision of services and on the quality with which they are provided (prices, limitations of the offers, etc.). For this, the contracts must include the detailed conditions in a summary prior to contracting.

The Bill improves the transparency of contracts, which must include the detailed conditions in a summary before signing them

Regarding permanence, its maximum duration is limited to 24 months and, once that period has elapsed, the user may extend the contract or change operator without penalty. With this new regulation, the telecommunications contract, even if it includes other services such as, for example, television, is treated in a uniform manner without different sectoral regulations being applied to it.

In this way, and for the first time, service package contracts are regulated, which currently represent the vast majority of household subscriptions in Spain.

On the other hand, the Bill specifies that the change of operator maintaining the number (portability) must be completed within one business day, shortening the deadlines defined since July 2012, which set it at two working days. In this sense, new rights are introduced for users, among which the following stand out:

The capacity of unlock mobile card to facilitate the change of operator.

The possibility of keep prepaid balance .

The obligation to keep the number one month later of the termination of the contract.

The right to free email forwarding or access to them once the contract is terminated.

The booths are leaving, the Internet becomes mandatory

Another important section of the Project is that which refers to universal telecommunications service, which, as already anticipated in the Preliminary Draft, is updated with the aim of providing affordable access to electronic communications.

Specifically, the connection must ensure broadband data communications to a speed of one Mbit per second to allow the provision of certain basic services such as email, basic online training and education tools, news, social networks or internet banking, among others.

In addition, as Telefónica had been requesting for a long time -which is already exempt from its maintenance-, obsolete elements such as phone booths or guides, and the freedom of choice of the user is reinforced, who will be able to contract the social subscription to the operator of their choice.

