The writers of The Eternals were open about its creation. Thus, the Firpo brothers gave their own critique of the delivery.

The Eternals, the new great promise of Marvel studios, showed a new group of superheroes, with impressive powers and a very deep background mythology. However, much of their evolution as characters was left up in the air, due to the limited time that a film has to develop so many plots.

Regarding the above, the writers of the tape, Ryan and Kaz Firpo, they referred to all the potential that their creation had. Furthermore, they were self-critical. The editors gave their own vision of the product.

“I have had the great pleasure of watching the movie almost ten times with an audience, and I get something new and special every time I watch it. It’s such a complex, layered, and deep movie, and I really think it’s finding its audience now. For me, one of the joys is that as people are discovering different parts, they are falling in love with this character and they love this look, and they are taking screenshots and finding Easter eggs that I can barely. remember doing it.

It is an incredibly rewarding process. Ryan and I spent about nine months in a windowless room at Marvel headquarters, and during that time, the movie is only in your head. It’s just an idea. It is a conversation. And now for it to go out into the world, once you make the movie, it’s not just opening weekend and you’re done. The gift is that he is in the world forever.

It is like an artifact. It is a totem for our crazy imagination. If I think of all the movies we could have done, I couldn’t be happier and more proud of Eternals because it’s a reflection of Ryan and I are very eclectic, with weird sensibilities and different lines. It is a great honor of our lives, that this movie is the number one movie in the world right now“Said the creative.

Source: Collider