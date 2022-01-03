The face of the singer Selena Quintanilla has reached the 200 peso bill thanks to a tiktoker.

Selena Quintanilla, who made famous songs like “Como la Flor”, “Amor Prohibido”, among many more, is one of the most emblematic singers in the history of Spanish music.

The emblematic Mexican 200 peso bill changed its “look” thanks to a tiktoker that exchanged the image of Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz for that of Selena Quintanilla, the so-called “Queen of Tex-Mex”.

And, if we analyze it, Selena Quintanilla, who made famous songs like “Como la Flor”, “Amor Prohibido”, “El Chico del Apartamento 512”, among many more, is one of the most emblematic singers in the history of music in Spanish.

After her death in 1995, her fame spread to other parts of the world and, after Netflix launched its series last year, also known as the “Queen of Tex-Mex”, it reached new generations. And, now, those songs continue to sound among the younger community, to such a degree that the name Selena Quintanilla is, without a doubt, a great brand.

Actually, it’s no surprise that TikTok continues to gain popularity around the world; We are talking about the social network that came to win over Generation Z internet users and that, even, other platforms such as Instagram or Snapchat have begun to emulate some of its functions.

That is why it is not surprising that the tiktoker in question, who is dedicated to creating similar content, has taken the request of one of his followers to show the emblematic 200 peso bill, with the iconic image of Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz, redesigned with the image of singer Selena.

The importance of TikTok today

As of today, when talking about TikTok, we are talking about something that goes beyond being an application to share videos, but about a platform that, in addition to adding new users, has made very interesting commercial alliances.

A few months ago, the ByteDance platform managed to exceed one billion users, a fact that adds to the list of great feats that it has accumulated in five years of life.

Now, as if this were not enough, TikTok unlocked another “trophy”, because according to the Internet 2021 Year in Review study signed by Cloudflare, the fashion social network has already surpassed the internet giant, Google, becoming the most popular site in the world.

This means that in just one year, the platform went from occupying the seventh place to being placed at the top, surpassing sites like Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Apple Netflix and Amazon.

According to the Cloudflare report, since last August TikTok ranked first in the world ranking in terms of traffic, a trend that began in February this year.

Another fact that has caught the attention of the ranking shared by Cloudflare is that TikTok is not the only non-US platform to appear among the most popular sites in the world, which speaks of the fact that, in the world of digitization, anything can happen.

