This is what PS Plus subscribers saved on games in 2021

There is less than a week until the end of the year, so it’s time to look back and see exactly how it was. Playstation plus throughout 2021. That is why Polygon set out to investigate exactly how good the games this service offered were in the last twelve months, and it seems that subscribers really did win this time.

According to the previously mentioned portal, this year 40 titles were given away as part of PS Plus, and the vast majority of them had an average price of $ 35 dollars at the time they were offered. Taking into account these data, we are talking about what PS Plus gave away a total of $ 1,424 in games, a particularly good figure especially if you did play all of these titles.

Sure, we also need to consider a few other things but generally speaking, 2021 was a very good year for subscribers to PS Plus. Sony gave the surprise in March when they revealed that Final Fantasy VII Remake would be part of the free lineup for that month, and although at the time it was impossible to upgrade that version to that of PS5, it is currently possible to do so. Other games that also stood out were Battlefield v in May and Overcooked! All You Can Eat in September.

We still don’t know what the free games will be for January 2022, but a recent leak might have given us the answer.

Editor’s note: The truth is that PS Plus has improved the games they offer each month. At least in 2021, I do remember some months full of great games, but there were also others that left me quite unsatisfied. We’ll see how the Sony year starts with the titles they will give away in January.

Via: Polygon