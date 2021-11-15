Your life cycle represents times to carry out various objectives: start studies, take advantage of opportunities, end relationships or close cycles. Be grateful and open yourself to the universe with the best attitude.

SIMPLIFY YOUR DATE OF BIRTH IN A SINGLE NUMBER, EXAMPLE: Date of birth: March 6, 2005 Day: 6 Month: 3 Year = 2 + 0 + 0 + 5 Life cycle = 6 + 3 + 2 + 0 + 0 + 5 = 16 6 + 1 = 7

Now consult the numerological chart to know the meaning of number 7.

It may interest you: Numerology: what is your personal number and what does it mean

Numerological chart

1 MEANING OF LIFE CYCLE: BEGINNING

It is a good time to start a relationship; if he is not encouraged, take the initiative yourself. You will meet friends that will help you decide about your life, such as, for example, arm yourself with courage and open your YouTube channel. It is time to be more responsible and independent. your number represents the beginning of the cycle, so forget it

from your ex, wipe those tears and turn the page.

2 MEANING OF LIFE CYCLE: BALANCE AND BALANCE

Teamwork will raise your calis; forget your grinch attitude and give a smile to your friends. Don’t be discouraged if things don’t go your way or if there are problems getting it done. Analyze what you did this year and stick with what helps you fulfill all your dreams.

3 MEANING OF LIFE CYCLE: JOY

You have a special vibe that keeps your mind, body and soul in tune. You have the fortune to choose from among different options the one that solves that fight that does not let you sleep. The universe promises you happiness and fun; Besides, you are not far from winning a contest, a scholarship or receiving a surprise.

4 MEANING OF LIFE CYCLE: ORGANIZATION

The relaxation is over, now apply yourself to study, because even if you have killed yourself studying mate, you will not see the results reflected in your homework or class projects. And if you wonder why? Because it is a sowing period and you will have to wait for the harvest.

5 MEANING OF LIFE CYCLE: FLOW

It is time for change and it is normal for you to feel restless. Use your talent and take advantage of opportunities, even the one that accelerates your little heart. Do not close or get obsessed, better flow so that paths are opened and you find love.

6 MEANING OF LIFE CYCLE: HARMONY

You like to live with your friends, even if they fight all the time. A BAE gossips you about your exes and friends or people you haven’t seen for a long time come back. A heartthrob is about to appear. Remodel your bedroom.

7 MEANING OF LIFE CYCLE: CONNECTION

OMG! It is time to lose yourself in the jungle or the forest with your friends. Also, organize a garage sale with them, the safest thing is that that teddy bear will come out immediately, which is missing an eye and some stuffing in the belly. You could feel sad and melancholic, so listen to that inner voice that will reveal who you are.

8 MEANING OF LIFE CYCLE: ABUNDANCE

You well know that the law of karma ensures that you receive what you give; However, despite the fights you don’t stop cheering for yourself. Your BF is… luck !, so don’t hesitate to play games of chance. The teachers recognize your effort and dedication in class, and they are very proud of you.

9 MEANING OF LIFE CYCLE: CLOSING

You have felt nervous about a situation for which you do not see a way out; do not despair or act impulsively, be patient because very rude changes are coming. Some friends who have already fulfilled their mission disappear, and new friends appear that will help close cycles. Even if there are thunders or separations, do not hold on to things.

Subscribe to Tú Magazine: https://www.tususcripcion.com/product/n-tu/

Follow us on Instagram: @revistatumexico