This is what My Poor Little Angel looks like in New Horizons

Although Animal Crossing: New Horizons As it is approaching its second anniversary, the community for this title is still quite strong. Thanks to the customization tools, hundreds of fans have created different tributes to various movies, series and video games. It is so this Christmas season, one user in particular was given the task of recreating the iconic movie of My poor angel.

Recently, the user known as Great-Bit Arcade set out to recreate as faithfully as possible the original trailer for My poor angel. Here we can see some of the most iconic moments of the film, such as Kevin discovering that he was left alone at home.

Without a doubt, this is a fantastic job. One more time, fans have shown that with the necessary tools and a little ingenuity, this type of project is capable of becoming a reality. Now we can only wait and see if next year we see a similar work, but focused on the sequel in New York.

On related issues, a NSFW glitch has attacked this game. Similarly, Nintendo has confirmed that there will be no more DLC for New horizons.

Via: Great-Bit Arcade