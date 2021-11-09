The Eternals had Ikaris as one of the great protagonists. The character, with a deep moral and personality, was inspired by Superman. Chloé Zhao explained more about it.

The Eternals showed a totally renewed group of superheroes. Despite much talk around one of them, it was confirmed that yes, Ikaris yes it is inspired by Superman. However, to better understand this, the director of the project Chloé zhao, he referred to it.

The first point the creative made was about the existence of the famous character within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “In this sequence, it seems to exist in pop culture. But you never know“Commented the filmmaker.

Also, he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to comment on the similarities between Ikaris and Clark Kent. It should be noted that within the same plot of the film, the first one resembled many of the phases of the second, including the moments when he rose up against the others.

However, not only was the inspiration revealed in the character of DC, but in which version of it was followed. To the surprise of many, it would be in an edition that the study in charge does not want to continue using.

“Of all the modern interpretations of Superman, ‘The Man of Steel’ by Zack snyder It was the one that inspired me the most because it covered the myth in a very authentic and real way. I remember when I saw the trailer, I thought it was the Superman from Terrence malick. The movie made a great impression on me. But Ikaris is definitely our own interpretation of Superman.”, He confirmed.

The Eternals is currently remembered in the cinema. Thus, the film has been the second highest grossing of the year and, despite the criticism, it seems that it will have a remarkable success for being in the middle of this pandemic situation.

Source: Pure Break Films Actu