Franz Tost, director of AlphaTauri and his mentor during Max Verstappen’s first steps in Formula 1, has reflected on what makes the new world champion such a special driver.

Max verstappen He already has his first world title and has achieved it at the first opportunity he has had, knowing how to withstand the pressure of having to face a seven-time world champion like Lewis Hamilton in an extremely tense situation.

But the Dutch rider has given the stature and won the championship, something that does not surprise at all Franz tost, the person who guided Max Verstappen during his beginnings in Formula 1, when he was only 17 years old and had barely a season of experience in single-seaters, specifically in Formula 3.

“Some journalists told me that I was completely wrong to put such a young driver in the car”

«I was already mentally strong from the beginning. Because if you remember correctly, there were a lot of people who criticized us for sitting him in the Formula 1 car when he was only 17 years old, he didn’t even have a driving license ”, recalls the director of AlphaTauri, then Toro Rosso.

In fact, Max Verstappen got into a Formula 1 for the first time in free practice at the 2014 Japanese Grand Prixas part of his preparation for his debut as a starting driver the following year.

«Before Verstappen’s debut in training for the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix, some journalists told me that I was completely wrong to put such a young pilot in the car. I told them that we would talk in five years, “Tost tells during his interview to Racefans.net.

Well advised

Jos Verstappen, Max’s father, knows very well what Formula 1 is like, not in vain he was a pilot of the premier class for eight seasons. This allowed him to properly guide his son during his growth phase.

“He had the driving skills, which he learned doing many years of karting. He learned a lot from his father, from their reactions you could see that an experienced person was by their side »says Franz Tost.

Max Verstappen and his way in Formula 1 with Red Bull Racing.

“I always tell drivers that getting into Formula 1 is one thing, but staying, educating yourself and having a really steep learning gradient is another.. You have to be settled to understand everything. You learn something and then you understand it, then you move on again, ”he develops.

Not surprisingly, many have been the Red Bull pilots who have failed in their attempt to settle in the Formula 1. But Max Verstappen knew how to do it despite having less experience than most.

“In Formula 1 there are too many unforeseen and difficult to understand ingredients for the development of a young driver to be smooth and consistent. Tires, car, power unit, all these kinds of things. And to optimize it a learning process is needed », says Tost.

Solid mindset

Many are the drivers who have a special talent behind the wheel of a car, but not all are capable of transforming that into results as a result of not having enough mental strength.

On the other hand, Max Verstappen combines enormous talent with an iron mentality, which makes, according to Franz Tost, the Dutchman has become the best driver on the grid.

“Max was always excellent from a driving point of view. But also in the mental aspect », reiterates. «For example, this year, When he won at Zandvoort, thousands of spectators were waiting for you to win. And how well he did, how fantastic he did qualifying and the race without making any mistakes. You must be very strong in your head to do that.

«I really like to see how in recent years it has evolved with reading the races and understanding the technical part. Therefore, for me, he is currently the best driver in Formula 1 », ditch Tost.