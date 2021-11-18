In an apocalypse situation, what we most need is shelter in a safe place. Something much easier said than done, since if there is a plague like cordyceps in The Last of Us, our chances of survival are reduced. However, there is always an oasis and haven of peace.

In the Naughty Dog franchise that place is Jackson, the population in which there is a good group of humans trying to live in society. Now, the HBO series is prepping Cammore in Alberta, Canada, to look exactly as we could see the location in the two games.

Horses have arrived in Canmore (Jackson) for the filming of #TheLastofUs tomorrow! 📸 Russell and Russell / IG pic.twitter.com/uCyrVAVi0U – The Last of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) November 16, 2021

New pics from the set of #TheLastofUs in Canmore. 📸 @YoungerTwinBro pic.twitter.com/9lWf57qvHj – The Last of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) November 16, 2021

Pedro Pascal (Joel), Bella Ramsey (Ellie), Gabriel Luna (Tommy) on the set of #TheLastofUs. 🎥 marcjamesco | Instagram pic.twitter.com/OtPAl5A7sS – The Last of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) November 17, 2021

Gabriel Luna (Tommy) behind the scenes of #TheLastofUs. 📸 Pam Doyle pic.twitter.com/eAzyDQuNeO – The Last of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) November 17, 2021

The truth is that the recreation does seem to reflect mainly what we could see in The Last of Us Part II. Posters of Jackson are already beginning to surround the set, as well as the horses with which its inhabitants move. In addition, we also get a look at Gabriel Luna for the first time in his role as Tommy, Joel’s brother.

The The Last of Us series It continues without a release date, but we do know that Neil Druckmann has finished directing his episodes for production. On the other hand, we have already seen Anna Torv in action playing Tess.