Just one year after its release, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla it is still in top shape and offering new content to its users on a regular basis. In fact, the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update 1.4.0, which marks the beginning of season 4 of Ubisoft video game content with free news and bug fixes reported by fans of the Vikings and open world title. Here we explain in detail what includes this new patch for Valhalla, the latest installment in Ubisoft’s most popular franchise, already looking to the future with Infinity.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.4.0 will be available tomorrow, November 9, and includes: 💡 Game improvements

⛰️ Tombs of the fallen

👻 Oskoreia Festivities (Nov 11 – Dec 2)

⚔️ New skills

Ubisoft has explained that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update 1.4.0 will weigh 25 GB on Xbox Series X | S and 20 GB on Xbox One. It is not for less, because the patch includes diverse and varied materials. The first one is Tombs of the Fallen, four new tombs focused on exploration and puzzles and that will give us access to two new achievements, more rewards and that will be accessible after unlocking the settlement in the main story, upon arriving in England. The update has also added support for the Oskoreia Festival, which will be available from November 11 to December 2 and that will give us access to new tasks, missions and terrifying rewards for a limited time.

The patch also adds three new abilities for Eivor and a multitude of bug fixes and bugs that affected the game in various sections. Remember that all this is now available for free to all players in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and that this is only the first step of the Roadmap that Ubisoft has been marked for the remainder of 2021.