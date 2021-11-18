There are still a few hours until the official launch for all players of Battlefield 2042, but DICE has already been working on correcting errors based on the feedback provided by users who have been enjoying this multiplayer experience for days thanks to the early access of the special editions and EA Play. Now to fix some of the known issues, Battlefield 2042 receives its first update and we will tell you what it includes, although you can see all the details in detail in the patch notes shared by Electronic Arts, ensuring that in the coming weeks they will announce two more updates full of corrections and solutions to bugs.

Battlefield 2042 update 0.2.1 focuses on fixing a few technical problems Things the game has been dealing with in early access, such as high latencies or stuttering at certain times and game modes. Other corrections they have to do with the way in which the names of the allies appear, animations that were not suitable, incorrect names of some skins or specific problems of Hazard Zone, where it could happen that the final round was not activated correctly and, therefore , did not award adequate experience points.

As we’ve discussed, this is just DICE’s first step in making Battlefield 2042 the best and most satisfying experience possible. A Battlefield that has fierce competition with the already launched Call of Duty: Vanguard and the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta, which is breaking all records of the franchise. Remember that Battlefield 2042 is officially coming to Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and other platforms tomorrow, November 19th, and it will do so with some of its main problems solved.