Microsoft is very about making limited editions of its consoles, but it is also very about collaborating with other brands, and not just video games. Although it seems like a joke, Xbox and Gucci have teamed up to make an ultra-exclusive Xbox Series X that costs a whopping $ 10,000.

This very special and “high standing” collaboration is due to the celebration of the anniversaries of each brand. Wench’s signature Gucci turns 100, while Xbox is now 20 since its release in 2001. The celebration could not be other than a custom edition of Xbox Series X with Gucci design, limited to 100 numbered units. Take a look at the pictures.

In the year of the House’s centennial, Gucci and @Xbox come together to celebrate their respective anniversaries by creating 100 numbered Xbox Series X sets. The bundle appears in images by @HYPEBEAST @hypebeast featuring @EmeraldRose and @KojeyRadical. #GucciXbox pic.twitter.com/SkNdUfPSqV – gucci (@gucci) November 12, 2021

Being a console designed by one of the most exclusive fashion firms in the world, the thing was not going to be limited to a simple adhesive vinyl either. Apart from huge Gucci briefcase in which the console is packaged, this Xbox Series X features an exclusive laser engraved design ** inspired by the Gucci Rhombi design of the 1930s. It is a hymenage and a play on words at the same time, since the acronym GG today they are associated with the phrase “Good Game” that is often said to teammates after a multiplayer game.

Of course, it also has two matching custom controllers and a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

This Xbox Series X from Gucci will be available from November 17 for nothing more and nothing less than 10,000 dollars, check all the details through their official Web. If you’re on a budget, you can always get hold of like Halo’s 20th Anniversary Xbox Series X, even if it’s not as exclusive as having a limited piece of Gucci collectibles.