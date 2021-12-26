This is what is coming in creativity within Mexico in 2022

Creativity is an industry where advertising without limits has grown more than bad executions, so continuing education is crucial, to become a weight professional in this industry.

The vision of the industry players is a good indication of what is to come in the market. The look with which a transformation is witnessed is audacious and the hope of change is unique, especially when decisions must be made in the market that take on the challenge of the context that is experienced: a contingency that has unleashed inflation and management of talent that must find creative ideas to get out of this panorama.

That is why in this interview with Ulises Navarro, managing director at Saatchi & Saatchi, the executive advises us what will be successful within creativity in 2022.

Merca2.0 – We just had a great event that was the 2021 Effie Awards digital gala, what did it mean to reach a 2021 edition of this type?

Ulises Navarro – The first thing that comes to mind is the satisfaction of seeing tangible results from the efforts of everyone, clients and agency alike. In such a complicated and changing environment, full of challenges and uncertainty, it is a brutal challenge to be able to achieve good results. And when they arrive, the satisfaction is enormous. Being able to see the gesture of emotion of the people behind the project, who invested hours and hours of work and dedication to conceive an idea, sell it, improve it, produce it and implement it, all this from the hand of our clients, is the best way to respond to the trust that different brands give us.

Merca2.0 – What elements are crucial in creative talent to be effective?

It is a mixture of several things. On the one hand humility and openness; understand that ideas can come from anyone and that the important thing is to detect that good idea and build it. Always challenge it and see how to improve it. Prove that it is liquid and can live in all channels and points of contact. And now more than ever, with all the tools that exist, take advantage of data.

The data alone is of no use to us, they are numbers and percentages that are waiting to be deciphered. You have to analyze it. And if this is done constantly, then ideally it becomes a virtuous circle where creativity becomes more and more effective.

Merca2.0 – The brand and agency relationship has different angles, what helps you achieve the best results in the creative product you work on?

The trust. You definitely have to work as a team. It should not be viewed as the client team and the agency team. They must work as the same team in favor of the brand. If that conjunction is achieved where everyone understands the needs of the brand, the qualities of the product or service and works as a unit, the result will be optimal. Agencies taking responsibility for the results of the brand in conjunction with customers and clients helping to generate, amplify and exponentiate those great ideas. That is the key to everything and it is only achieved if there is trust.

