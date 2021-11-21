Hawkeye, which will be Marvel’s next television show, is set to launch this week. Also, the director mentioned something about a specific character.

Marvel still has all the focus on staying on top of the entertainment industry. For this, the company has not launched productions only in cinema, but also in the allied streaming platform, Disney +. This year, the firm has released four series: Wandavision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and What If…?, only missing from the list Hawkeye, which will be out next Wednesday.

The program will see the return of Clint barton, as the most famous archer, and the debut of Kate bishop, his faithful helper. Furthermore, according to the facts of Black widow, the Countess Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine will play an important role.

Also, about his characters, the director, Rhys thomas, mentioned many interesting things. The filmmaker referred to Jolt, the famous dog of Kate. In his statements, he spoke of its technical creative process and even its impact.

“With Jolt, we had an audition process with our dogs«, The interpreter mentioned in the middle The Hollywood Reporter. «Jolt did an amazing job. There are very specific things that the dog must do. She was great. He definitely had doubts and had pictures of a CG dog. I honestly can’t think of a time when we wasted our time because of Jolt. She was on it”He added.

“They informed me that he would probably walk in circles if we covered his eye”, Confirmed the artist. «Those wizards, we would shoot a scene with Jolt, and the visual effects team would come in and take all the lighting references and everything they needed from each camera setup and go in and track this different eye after the fact. It’s a painstaking process where you have to keep track of this, frame by frame«, He concluded.

In this way, the program will reach the catalog of Disney + November 24. The publication will begin with the presentation of two episodes together. After that, a weekly delivery will be released.

