Computer science helps us to understand virtually what happens in inaccessible situations in real life. For example, approach a black hole not very viable. How then can we know what happens to a star when it runs into it? To answer this question, a team of NASA scientists recently designed a computer simulation in which various types of stars met a large black hole.

The results of the simulation are shown in a study, published in Astrophysical Journal Letters, and they suppose the first experiment in which the Einstein’s theory of relativity with realistic star movements.

Thanks to him, they have understood what is the quality that causes a star to be deformed and destroyed by a black hole. Or that, on the contrary, it remains more or less whole. So, knowing what the stars are more susceptible, it is possible to know how frequent the phenomenon that destroys them is in the universe. But let’s see what else they have told about this computational model in which stars and black holes intermingle.

The tortuous encounter between a black hole and the stars

It is known that when a star gets too close to the event horizon From a black hole, something known as tidal disruption can occur. Now, what is the event horizon? And equally important, what is tidal disruption?

To begin with, in general terms, an event horizon is defined as a boundary in space-time whereby events that occur on one side cannot affect an observer located on the other. An event horizon can appear for many different circumstances. Focusing on black holes, such a horizon would be a imaginary surface that envelops and separates the black hole from the rest of the universe.

When the star is destroyed jets of gas and matter are released

At that point, the escape velocity needed to get away from the black hole must be greater than that of light. Because nothing can escape, because nothing has a speed greater than the speed of light. If the stars get too close to this point, the gravitational force of attraction of the black hole causes tides that deform its structure. That is tidal disruption. And the result is that they are destroyed, releasing jets of gas and matter from within.

It is important to emphasize that we speak of approaching, not exceeding it. But, in any case, this destructive process does not always happen. It is known that there are some stars that are able to stay after this approach. What is this about? This is where the NASA simulation.

A simulation to better understand the universe

In this simulation, NASA scientists introduced a large virtual black hole, with a mass equivalent to one million times that of the Sun. Later, they emulated what would happen if it encountered eight different types of stars, represented by different values ​​of mass and internal density.

Initially it was thought that, the more mass, the more capacity of survival in front of the black hole. However, with the simulation they found that this is not the case. In fact, the stars with a mass similar to that of the Sun, 0.15, 0.3 and 0.7 times the mass of the sun, survived, while those with masses of 0.4, 0.5, 3 and 10 times the mass of the Sun did deform.

Different values ​​of mass and internal density were tested in a total of eight stars

Therefore, there was no mass pattern. Yes there was internal density, as it was those with the highest figures for this parameter that avoided the effects of tidal disruption.

Thus, thanks to this simulation, science has new and interesting data about something as inaccessible and mysterious as black holes. And, if you can’t get there, let a computer do it for you.