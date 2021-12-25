Canned tuna is a healthy and healthy food, which preserves all its properties, if it is of quality. But you have to be careful with some things.

It is one of the most consumed foods in the world, and with good judgment: tuna is cheap, has a delicious taste, is healthy, and provides many benefits to the body. Although it can also be harmful, under certain conditions.

The good thing about tuna is that it is about a very versatile food. It can be eaten raw, as an accompaniment to salads, as a sandwich, in an omelette, in stews, etc.

What happens to your body when you have a can of tuna? The nutrition web Eat This, not That!, explains it to us.



The can of tuna is the fastest, easiest and cheapest way to eat blue fish, one of the healthiest fish.

A lot of good things happen when you eat canned tuna but, under certain conditions, also some bad …

Strengthens defenses … and muscles

Tuna is an excellent protein source. The feeling of satiety is greater than with carbohydrates or fats, consuming fewer calories.

Protein in addition accelerates metabolism, strengthens defenses, and promotes the development of muscle mass.

A can of tuna has up to 46.6 grams of protein, which for many adults is the daily recommendation.

Improves memory, heart and eye health

Tuna contains abundant omega-3 fatty acids.

These nutrients have been shown to improve memory, reduce inflammation, and also reduce dry eye symptoms, as well as other eye problems.

What’s more they lower blood pressure, are antithrombotic, and prevent arrhythmias.

If you have oil, you can get fat

Many cans of tuna have oil because it adds flavor, and more protein and fatty acids … if it is olive oil.

But at the same time, the oil provides more calories, and more fat. Specifically, a can of tuna in oil has almost twice the calories, and more than twice the fat, than a can of oil with water.

It is not a very caloric food: 186 calories per can with oil and about 105 calories if it is tuna with water, so it can be consumed without problem.

But if you eat cans of tuna daily, that oil and the calories can make you fat.

May cause stomach bloating

Tuna has sodium, even if it is tuna without salt. About 350 mg for every 100 grams of tuna. If it also has salt, multiply this amount.

Sodium, although necessary for the body, if taken in abundance retains fluids and causes stomach bloating.

You also consume mercury

Unfortunately, almost all fish that comes from the sea, it has mercury from the pollution of the seas. Especially large fish like tuna.

Mercury is a neurotoxin, so avoid it as much as possible.

Taking one or two cans of tuna a week is not a problem, but if you eat sea fish daily, it can lead to mercury poisoning.

Nevertheless, the benefits far outweigh the cons, so add a can of tuna a week to your diet. Your body will thank you.