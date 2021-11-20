Mechanics is a very unknown world for many, whether they are motorists or not. But that does not prevent you from enjoying these wonderful images that show us in 4K how a motor works inside.

It doesn’t matter if you like mechanics, cars or engines. It is very possible that watching this video will be equally interesting, because it is still a spectacular document like few others and that perfectly shows us the basic principle of operation of a combustion engine.

The video has been created by TROdesigns, which uses a single-cylinder Honda engine, specifically the ZR75, to show us the combustion process of the air-fuel mixture that is introduced into the cylinders to start the energy generation process that is later used to move the vehicle’s wheels .

Video in which TROdesigns shows us the operation of a cylinder in a Honda engine.

In order for slow motion recording to be performed, the original cylinder has been replaced with one of acrylic material which is obviously not that sturdy. Therefore, it was decided to increase the length of the cylinder a little to reduce the compression ratio and produce less internal stresses. Likewise, the piston was polished and the rings were made new to contribute to greater reliability.

This is how a motor works

What we see in the video is nothing more than the usual process of a four-stroke engine: intake, compression, explosion and exhaust.

Broadly speaking, the so-called Otto Cycle works as follows:

Admission– Starts when the piston is at top dead center (highest point or TDC) and ends when it reaches bottom dead center (lowest point or PMI). The intake valve is open and the exhaust valve is closed. The downward motion creates a suction effect that draws the fuel-air mixture into the combustion chamber.

Compression: Upon reaching the PMI, the intake valve also closes, raising the piston and reducing the volume of the combustion chamber. This compresses the mixture.

Explosion– As the mixture is fully compressed and the intake and exhaust valves remain closed, the spark plug creates a spark that burns the mixture. The generated explosion pushes the piston down.

Escape: when the piston returns to the PMI, the exhaust valve opens, causing it to rise again and expel the gases resulting from the explosion. The cycle is then repeated. The crankshaft has gone two full turns and the camshaft one.

Spectacular, right? It is certainly a video that will appeal to mechanical and engine enthusiasts. We hope that you also liked it as much as we did.