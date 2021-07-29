This is what Halo Infinite looks like running on Xbox One

Since what happened to Cyberpunk 2077 Last year, the community has shown some caution with new games that will also make their debut on next-gen consoles. Halo Infinite is one of them, and considering that 343 Industries has only shown material from the shooter running in Xbox series x, there is concern that your version of Xbox One not be the best. Well, here you can see for yourself how it runs on the past console of Microsoft.

Via Twitter, the unofficial account of Halo Infinite News has shared what may well be the first glimpse of Halo Infinite running in a Xbox One:

Here’s a look at Halo Infinite running on the Xbox One. pic.twitter.com/EJJpzotWk9 – Halo Infinite News (@DexertoHalo) July 28, 2021

Before we can comment, it’s important to note that the video surely won’t do the final product justice, plus it’s still a few months away from its full release. On the other hand, its developers promised that Infinite I would have no performance problems in Xbox One, so hopefully they can deliver on this.

In related topics, do not forget that its multiplayer beta will take place this week and here we explain how to register.

Halo Infinite is slated to premiere at the end of 2021 on Xbox and PC.

Via: Halo Infinite News

