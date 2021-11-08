This is what GTA: the Trilogy looks like on Nintendo Switch

There are only a few more weeks until the digital launch of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, so that Rockstar games He has been sharing us new insights into this title. Previously we could see how the game looks on current generation consoles, but now it’s time to see how the version of Nintendo switch with these new images.

Through its official website, Rockstar has revealed the first images of this remastered trilogy on the hybrid console of the Big N, And without further ado, here we leave you with the gallery:

GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will debut next November 11th in digital format and in physical format the December 7th.

Editor’s note: Well, it was to be expected that this remastered trilogy would require some graphic sacrifices to run on the little Big N console, but to be honest, the game looks much worse than I imagined. Maybe things will change once you try it directly on your Switch, but I think I will opt for another version.

Via: Rockstar games