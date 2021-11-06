Just a few hours ago, Forza Horizon 5 received the notes from the different specialized media in the sector, coinciding that we are facing one of the great Xbox titles. Specifically, in our Forza Horizon 5 review, we consider this to be Xbox’s first real step toward the opportunities that the new generation of consoles can offer.

Some users already have the opportunity to enjoy the title, specifically those who pre-ordered the Forza Horizon 5 premium package, which, in addition to granting the different expansion packs of the game, also allowed players to start playing the title from the day November 5, instead of having to wait for the next day 9, when its official launch will take place.

Here’s what Forza Horizon 5 looks like on Xbox Series X

As we have mentioned, Forza Horizon 5 is one of the first stones to take advantage of what the Xbox Series X hardware can offer, so we want to offer you an image gallery in which you can take a detailed look at yourself. What Forza Horizon 5 looks like on Xbox Series X.

All the images that you will see below have been while we were playing or using the game’s photo mode, without entering Forzavista, so we lack the Raytracing that is only found in this mode. This means that everything you see will be as you can see the title through your own televisions in game quality mode.