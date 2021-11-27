A vehicle Tesla was equipped with two submachine guns and a coffee maker Everything is good at home? We tell you what is the objective of ‘The Black Rifle Coffe Model X’.

The company Black Rifle Coffee and YouTube channel FullMag showed the modified tesla Model X and they documented the entire process on video. A yutuber transformed the Tesla Model X into a war machine with two machine guns deployed through the doors of the falcon wing.

As a background, you have to know that for a time, Tesla made builds of his military-inspired vehicles for Veterans Day, but they don’t compare to this modification of the Model X.

And how does a coffee pot fit between two submachine guns in a Tesla Model X?

YouTube channel FullMag modified the Tesla Model X electric vehicle for Black Rifle Coffee, a popular coffee company founded by United States military veterans.

Among the many modifications they made to the vehicle, the most impressive are the two machine guns, deployable coming out of the hawk wing doors, and they can fire 4,000 rounds per minute, this is double that of an A-10 Thunderbolt II jet. The other interesting accessory is of course the coffee maker.

In the video with a duration of about 20 minutes we see the military style that they gave to the Model X, The cladding adds an extra layer of bulletproof protection and armored glass to the already super safe vehicle. Tesla.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/CsWMC9CphPk

Inside, the rear seats were replaced by the module that holds the two rotating barrel machine guns. Which, in addition, can be moved towards the sides of the vehicle to look out and The entire machine gun system runs on the Model X’s battery, perfect for avoiding coffee pot wiring.

Obviously this vehicle will not be for sale, it will probably be used to promote the brand of coffee for that reason they placed a complete Marzocco GS3 espresso machine in the trunk. And just like the submachine guns the coffee machine is fully functional to prepare a macchiato, espresso or whatever you prefer to drink coffee.