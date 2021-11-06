The sporting event of the Formula 1 has officially started, as well as its sale of beerHow much is the value added of the event?

The Formula 1 It is one of the most prestigious sports events in the automotive world in the world, which is expected by thousands of people located in different countries, opening the opportunity for drivers from different and recognized teams to visit the circuits located in their cities to compete at speeds of more than 300 kilometers per hour.

However, as in most of these events, the presence of different leading brands in the beer industry It is notorious, as well as being well received by a good number of attendees, at least in Mexico. According to a study by Statista where it shows the value of sales in alcoholic beverages produced in Mexico 2020, the beer was the favorite of Mexicans, representing a value of 185,375.8 million Mexican pesos, a good part being the reason why the different brands constantly compete to gain their presence in different sporting events, managing to be for some an “indispensable” product to enjoy these well. .

In the event that is taking place of the Formula 1 in the CDMX, we are seeing different brands selling food products and drinks to the fans, as well as in most events of this style; The Merca 2.0 team went to cover the event and showed us some of the prices of soft drinks, beers and other drinks that the stands of different brands are selling.

Among them we can see the prices of a heineken booth:

Heineken Original – Double glass $ 150 pesos

Heineken 0.0 without alcohol – $ 140 pesos

Coca-Cola – $ 70 and $ 140 pesos

In the same way, a stand in Formula 1 by the leading whiskey company, Johnnie walker, who are selling other types of alcoholic beverages of different brands, which vary depending on their size (single 60 ml and double 120 ml):

Johnnie Walker Red Label – $ 150 to $ 300

Johnnie Walker Black Label – $ 250 to 400

Johnnie Walker Gold Label – $ 400 to $ 700

Captain Morgan Spiced – $ 120 to $ 200

Captain Morgan White – $ 120 to $ 200

Young Union – $ 180 to $ 300

Smirnoff X1 – $ 120 to $ 200

Bailey’s – $ 120 to $ 230

Sporting events are a good opportunity for diverse leading brands in the alcoholic beverages industry are presented in these spaces and provide consumers with a good experience, that although these prices are considerably higher compared to other types of events or places such as restaurants, people are willing to pay them in order to live a complete “experience”.

In the same way, the sale of these alcoholic beverages or other foods works quite well for brands such as Positioning strategy, since not every company manages to impose its name within an event that can only be witnessed in certain cities of the world a couple of times a year, having worldwide relevance. This is why every year different brands are in charge of competing to see who wins the sponsorship, in addition to their sales figures.

The Formula 1 brand equity It is remarkable and this is reflected in all the products that are sold within this event, whether in the sale of food, beers, drinks alcoholic and exclusive products such as caps, jackets and even thermos, which we are finding at this event at slightly higher prices compared to a more “everyday” one.