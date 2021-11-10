This is Guerra faces Guerreros Puerto Rico for the second day. (Photo: Instagram)

7:39: The second competition of the day is ‘Speed ​​circuit’.

7:37 Pancho rolls the dice and scores 100 points. This is Guerra leads with 450 points.

7:36 Jota Benz takes the game and ends the score 6-1 in favor of Peru-

7:34 Ducelia confronts Nieva. EEG Peru does not give up, it takes one more point.

7:33 Said Palao vs. Thor. Alejandra Baigorria’s lover wins and takes the point.

7:31 Azul will face Valeria. Again EEG takes the point.

7:30 Hugo García and Dann are the next to compete. This is War wins the point.

7:29 Melissa Loza confronts Addy from Guerreros. Puerto Rico takes the point and gives it the momentary tie.

7:28 Patricio Parodi from EEG Peru faces off against Jeffrey. The ‘Duck’ takes the point.

7:27 The first competition of the day will be ‘Pass buckets’

7:22 Program recalls the best moments of the first day of competition, where EEG Peru dominated in almost all competitions.

7:12 THE PROGRAM BEGINS! Drivers welcome and explain how the champion will be defined.

PREVIOUS

TODAY, Tuesday, November 9, the second day of confrontations between Esto es Guerra and Guerreros Puerto Rico will take place to find out which reality show is the best. The first day he won it EEG Peru with 350 points in their favor, while the Puerto Ricans only got 150 points.

It should be noted that in total there will be five days of competition, of which three will be used to score points for the grand final, which will take place on November 11 and 12.

On this first day of competition there was no lack of controversy, especially by the guests, who assured that during the rehearsals no one explained the rules to them.

Despite their claims, the production of This is war He assured that it was explained to them, in addition to giving the captains the written rules of each of the games, so their request was not valid.

Another moment that has been remembered by many was the meeting between the hosts of both reality shows, because before seeing each other’s faces, they sent each other all kinds of hints and even qualifications, so it was thought that there would be some quarrel when they saw each other.

THIS IS WAR VS. PUERTO RICO WARRIORS: WHAT TIME DOES THE PROGRAM BEGIN?

The second day of competition will take place this Tuesday, November 9 at 7 pm from the Pachacamac studios of América Televisión. Guerreros Puerto Rico threatened to win this day after losing the first competitions.

THIS IS WAR: WHO MAKES UP THE PERUVIAN TEAM?

The team is made up of 7 men and 5 women.

Men’s team:

1.- Patricio Parodi

2.- Matías Ochoa

3.- Facundo González

4.- Hugo García

5.- Said Palao

6. Jota Benz

7.- Pancho Rodríguez

Women’s team

1.- Melissa Loza

2.- Granton Blue

3.- Paloma Fiuza

4.- Ducelia Echevarría

5 Allison Pastor

Members of This is War ready. (Photo: America TV)

GUERREOS PUERTO RICO: WHO MAKES UP THE BORICUA TEAM?

The first to be chosen for the selection that will compete against Esto es Guerra was Nieves, who according to her statistics, has been crowned 3 times as the best competitor of the program, in addition to having won 60% of all challenges this season . The second to enter the Puerto Rican team was Jeffrey Javier Cerda.

Luis Centeno, Joshua Emil, Paola, Nicole, Valeria, Dan, Chino, AJ, Addy and Thor They are the other competitors that will be part of this team that will come to our country with all the intention of keeping the cup.

Guerreros Puerto Rico is already preparing its best team to face EEG Peru. (Photo: Instagram)

HOW DO I SEE THIS IS WAR VS. GUERREROS PUERTO RICO ON AMERICA TV GO?

You can see Reina del Show through América TV GO by downloading the application from the Play Store or App Store. It does not have any short from your tablet or your cell phone.

IACO ESKENAZI IS THE COUCH

The historical captain of This is War, Yaco Eskenazi, He was present in the television program to be the ‘couch’ of the team that faces Puerto Rico, because they also need to be mentally prepared to win the competition.

The now television host was quite happy to have been invited to motivate the team whose mission is to keep the cup, as his wish is that the house be respected.

