Volkswagen took advantage of the presentation of the new vehicle of the electric family, the ID 5, to show the next electric model the ID.Buzz.

It is no news that Volkswagen is very focused on her family of electric vehicles, the ID family. In a short time it has been adding units.

The Volkswagen ID.Buzz will be the next to make an appearance after the launch of the Volkswagen ID.5. It is a break with all pre-established norms.

The ID.Buzz will borrow the MEB electric platform from the rest of the ID family to adapt it to its proportions. The brand assures that it will open a new market segment, since it is not necessary to consider electric van as the electric alternative of the recently launched Volkswagen multivan.

Although both vans may have some aspects in common, they will be different. The first difference between the two is that the ID.Buzz will be much smaller than the Multivan. A kind of compact minivan that could take over from the Volkswagen touran.

The model will offer passenger and cargo variants, although its size is expected to be unique. There will not be a variable offer of body lengths or variations in the format of the box, which will be able to show a free space or up to seven seats.

From the German firm it has also been confirmed that it will present various mechanical alternatives in order to adapt to these different uses. Underbody is expected to install batteries with capacities ranging between 48 and 111 kWh, more than any other model in the ID family.

It is also expected that in its maximum autonomy the ID.Buzz exceed 550 kilometers of autonomy, also offering units with all-wheel drive or propulsion.

This article was published on Top Gear by Mauro Tomás.