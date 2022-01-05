Razer has announced together with Fossil a new smartwatch focused on the gamer public: the Razer X Fossil Gen 6. This smartwatch, which comes with a design line clearly inspired by the products of the manufacturer of gaming devices, maintains all the characteristics of the Fossil Gen 6, the flagship wearable of the American fashion brand. Adding, in addition, some differential aspects.

One of the novelties of this Razer X Fossil Gen 6 is the possibility of selecting up to three exclusive spheres of hima gaming brand for the 1.28-inch touch screen. The dials include some of the most distinctive aspects of the brand, such as the logo in a green hue or the classic Chroma RGB colors found on peripherals and laptops. The interface, which runs under WearOS, Google’s operating system, has also been modified to include a color palette and some distinctive Razer elements.

The exterior of the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 also achieves a Gaming aesthetic thanks to the two 22mm interchangeable straps that arrive with the device. One of them in a black tone and the other in the classic bright green. The case, which is 44mm, maintains the rounded shape of the Fossil Gen 6. There are also two buttons to perform actions in the interface and a third rotary start button that mimics the crown of a conventional watch.

Razer X Fossil Gen 6: a gaming watch with fitness and health features

Regarding the specifications, the Razer X Fossil Gen 6, includes a Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor, one of the most powerful SoCs for smart watches. It also comes with important functions focused on health and sports. Among them, the possibility of measuring the heart rate, the oxygen in bloode (spO2) or perform a sleep tracking.

This last feature, however, is not always useful. Above all, because this type of device has a battery life of a few days. Therefore, it is best to charge the watch overnight. However, the manufacturer says that the charger of the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 is able to supply up to 80% battery life in just 30 minutes, so it can be charged during the morning. Additionally, and thanks to the sensors to measure the pulse or the oxygen in the blood, a characteristic is also added that allows to know an approximation of the cardiorespiratory capacity (VO2 max).

The smartwatch will be available in limited units, with only 1,337 models for sale at a price of $ 329. It can be purchased both on the Razer online portal and on the Fossil website.