From the distributors of Biomutant, Darksiders III and Destroy All Humans comes This is the President. A game where you can become the most powerful person in the world and govern one of the most influential countries in the entire globe: the United States. It is scheduled to launch on December 6 for PC via Steam.

This title is presented as a thriller satirical and political, where users will show their leadership putting himself in the shoes of the president of the United States himself. This character is presented as a ruthless rich businessman, at the same time murky, and also investigated by the FBI. Therefore it will continually try hide your past with proposals that advance your agenda, regardless of sweeping where it happens and over whoever it is.

One of the key points will be pass the 28th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which will grant lifetime immunity to the head of state. This will be one of the main objectives, in addition to fighting against your competitors, the state, the media and even foreign leaders.

On Steam define this title as a «mix of satire and political suspense, the player’s actions will inevitably lead to situations that will turn into absurd, scary, tragic and even ridiculous situations ». So users should be attentive to what they decide because it can turn their future into perfect chaos or a political idyll for an idle businessman. To achieve this objective, it will be necessary to persuade, blackmail, bribe and intimidate to much of the political system to grant him the long-awaited immunity for life.

The main objectives to govern are: