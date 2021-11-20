How are the new Xiaomi 11T?

For its part, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, ultra thin and featherweight, is the offer for users who seek elegance in the high range, in addition to innovative functions that take creativity to another level.

While the flagship for cinematography is the Xiaomi 11T Pro, a smartphone that enables HyperCharge of 120W and that will allow a 100% charge in just 17 minutes.

It also has a triple camera with a professional quality 108 MP wide angle, a 2x telemacro and a 120 ° ultra wide angle lens. In addition, the phone promises filming capabilities with one-click AI cinema modes, 8K recording and HDR10 +, allowing users to capture footage with the same smart ISO technology found in the cameras section.

In addition to being able to make content, with Dolby Vision, users can enjoy ultra-vivid images with vibrant colors, good brightness and contrast and a screen to protect users from eye strain, as it has True Display technology, which automatically adjusts the temperature. color according to environmental conditions, as well as Reading Mode 3.0.

Xiaomi 11T Pro is completed with immersive Dolby Atmos audio, as well as dual Harman Kardon speakers, which offer attractive and clear audio in music, movies, podcasts and games.

In the case of the Xiaomi 11T, it has a 6.67 ” 120Hz AMOLED flat screen, it also offers HDR10 + with impressive sharpness and impeccable clarity, more than 1,000 million colors, a range of functions for the care of the view and a response speed of up to 480 Hz, ensuring that the slightest touch on the screen will allow users to capture the perfect shot, even in a fleeting moment.