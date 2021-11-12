Finch set a record on the platform last week

The new tom hanks movie On Apple TV +, Finch, set a new record as explained by Apple itself in a statement to Deadline. The company, as usual, did not give exact figures, as did other large platforms. They claimed that the past was the weekend with the highest number of spectatorsthanks to the release of this film, a milestone that would improve upon Palmer’s release a few months ago.

This week’s powerful premieres

If you do not have plans for this weekend, you can start to see The Shrink Next Door, the new Apple TV + series starring Will Ferrel and Paul Rudd. It is inspired by real events and the particular relationship between Isaac Herschkopf (“the famous psychiatrist”) and Mary Makowitz. Your first three chapters and we will be attending a new one every Friday until completing its first season on December 17th.

On the other hand, the little ones in the house can already enjoy the second season of Snoopy in Space, which is nicknamed “Searching for life on other planets.” There are again 12 chapters that make up this new batch and surely even the most nostalgic adults will enjoy watching the new adventures of one of the most famous animated characters in history.