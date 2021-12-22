This is the value of the games that Xbox Game Pass has offered in 2021

The catalog of games exceeds 6,000 US dollars.

In recent years we have been able to see how Microsoft was harshly criticized for releasing its exclusive games on PCIn the same way, many raised an eyebrow when announcing the Xbox Game Pass, a subscription service that gives access to a wide catalog of games even at launch, as has happened with the recently launched Halo Infinite. Needless to say, this service is available on both PC and Xbox One and Xbox Series X and Seres S.

Under this premise, many thought it was the end of Xbox as a brand, since all this implied a huge loss of incentives to acquire these consoles. Nevertheless, time has come to agree with Microsoft with a service praised by the vast majority of the community, whether they are subscribers or not, as well as Xbox consoles keep selling, although at a somewhat lower rate than those of PlayStation.

All that said, it should be noted that Xbox Game Pass has not stopped adding titles to its catalog, resulting in the monthly payment for maintaining the subscription becoming more and more profitable. And this year reaching its last week, Microsoft has revealed the value of the entire Xbox Game Pass catalog currently based on available titles.

More than $ 6,000 worth of games has had Xbox Games Pass in 2021

In this way, it has been confirmed that the value of the video games that have been added to the Xbox Game Pass catalog has exceeded $ 6,300, the most exact figure being $ 6,317.35, which is equivalent to about 5,598.45 euros to change. It is worth mentioning that the price calculation has been made based on the one set in the Microsoft Store.

It should be noted that a calculation has even been made of the best and worst months of service, as games added in March were valued at $ 964.67, while those in April were valued at $ 330.91, being the month with the highest and lowest value respectively.

Having said all this, it must be said that The service has a cost of less than 15 euros that allows access to more than 100 games on consoles, PC, mobile devices and even through Xbox Cloud Gaming, being also a system in which sustainability has already been achieved according to the words of Phil Spencer.

