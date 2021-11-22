For their outstanding work against the COVID-19 pandemic, health personnel of various categories from the High Specialty Medical Unit (UMAE), Hospital de Especialidades del Centro Médico Nacional (CMN) Siglo XXI del Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) ), received the Miguel Hidalgo Decoration in Grado Banda, the highest prize awarded by the Mexican State to its citizens for their patriotic work and exemplary conduct.

On behalf of the general director of the IMSS, Maestro Zoé Robledo, the technical secretary of the General Directorate, Dr. Clicerio Coello Garcés, affirmed that within the framework of the commemoration of the 200 years of the Independence of Mexico, it was decided to continue with the delivery of this award in order to recognize the workers who with all their efforts fight to save lives.

“In the face of the pandemic that affected the whole world and shook our country, the health personnel gave the battle and here we had one of the best trenches, women and men stepped forward and fought with professionalism, commitment and high love to your country”.

Dr. Coello Garcés stressed that in the history of modern Mexico, never have so many decorations been awarded to civilians for their patriotic performance. Of the 6,650 winners of the Miguel Hidalgo Award in Banda Grade throughout the country, 93 belong to this High Specialty Medical Unit (UMAE), an award that was awarded with gender equality.

She emphasized that with their work and commitment, women have raised the name of Social Security, and that by handing over the Decoration to an orderly, “it shows that all functions are a high priority to provide quality care, all the links in the chain are of great importance to take on the great challenges ”.

For his part, Dr. Carlos Cuevas García, general director of the Hospital de Especialidades del CMN Siglo XXI, affirmed that given the magnitude of the health emergency, the IMSS emerged as the great sector and national leader to face the challenges that arose. While its workers showed cohesion and willpower.

All Covid-19 cases treated in this IMSS unit

He explained that since its reconversion, in this UMAE more than 12 thousand patients were evaluated in respiratory Triage; three thousand hospitalized patients, 192 beds converted for COVID-19, 58 COVID teams with more than 300 workers and 90 patients intubated in the highest part of the pandemic, which is equivalent to nine or ten intensive therapies.

The Hospital de Especialidades “contributed its grain of sand to that IMSS leadership, the commitment and love for the patients committed and guided us to work together during the pandemic, transforming us into a hybrid unit, but in a single team with almost four thousand workers ”, emphasized Dr. Cuevas García.

In a symbolic way, they received the Miguel Hidalgo Award in Banda Degree from the IMSS authorities: Maura Estela Noyola García, internist doctor; Elías Esquivel Pacheco, orderly; and María del Rocío Paniaya Flores, specialist nurse in intensive care.

Representing the award-winning health personnel of the IMSS, Dr. Luis Sánchez Hurtado, head of the Intensive Care Unit, pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic brought opportunities to recognize strengths, abilities and capacities that were sometimes not known, as well as the value of the colleagues who work in this unit.