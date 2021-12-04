Netflix is ​​working on the production of a movie inspired by a tweet that went viral in 2016.

Titled ‘The Thanksgiving Text’, this would not, however, be the first film to be taken from a Twitter post; in July of this year ‘Zola’ was launched, inspired by a thread of 147 tweets.

For content creators, everything is inspirational, there is no limit to creativity. So, as with books, historical figures and other cases, nowadays anything that happens on social networks can also promote the creation of some artistic work.

Taking that as a starting point, it is time, then, to talk about a movie called The Thanksgiving Text, which will hit Netflix and is inspired by a tweet that went viral in 2016; This is a post on Twitter about a grandmother and her mistaken guest at Thanksgiving dinner.

In 2016, a grandmother mistakenly invited someone to her Thanksgiving dinner, thinking it was her grandson. The tweet went viral thanks to the fact that, after realizing the mistake, he still invited said person, who goes by the name of Jamal Hinton, stating that “that’s what grandmothers do, invite everyone to dinner.”

Beyond the confusion, which was part of what made the tweet viral, it led to a friendship between Hinton and Mrs. Wanda Dench, and since then, at each Thanksgiving dinner, they continue to share a table.

Hinton and his family are even Dench’s guests at Christmas dinners. According to Variety, both have become social media personalities with more than 150,000 followers.

So much was the furor that Netflix decided to make the adaptation for a movie, which is why Wanda and Jamal have said they feel proud and excited to tell the story of their friendship.

“We are excited to share our story with the world. We hope it inspires more people to reach out and make connections that they normally wouldn’t. We are blessed to find a genuine friendship brought together by God from the wrong text message, ”the couple mentioned in a statement.

As indicated by Variety, Netflix is ​​already working on the production of the film and, even, the screenwriter is Abdul Williams (The New Edition Story and The Bobby Brown Story), but it is not yet known who will be part of the cast or when it will be released.

A new era for content creation

It should be noted that this would not be the first film to be inspired by a post on social networks. In July of this year, Zola was released, a feature film that was adapted from a thread of 147 tweets posted in 2015 by exotic dancer, Aziah “Zola” King.

That Twitter thread reflected, in some way, an episode in the life of “Zola”, which was full of black humor, drama, absurd circumstances, among other qualities.

On the other hand, it is not surprising that, now, social networks are also a means of inspiration to carry out an artistic work, since we are talking about a universe where users share all kinds of experiences that, without a doubt, for more than one are more how interesting.

In that sense, we could be living a new scenario for those who are dedicated to hunting stories to bring them to the big screen, be it a movie, a documentary, etc.

