Ferrari’s last world title came in 2008, when the Italian team won the constructors’ title. Now the team is clearly on the rise and Mattia Binotto has made very clear what he expects in 2022.

It is often said that Ferrari He has an obligation to win every year, but the truth is that 13 have already passed since he won his last championship, the constructors’ championship in 2008.

Since then, the house of Maranello has been in a position to fight for a title on a few occasions and, after a disastrous 2020, a reorganization began last year that should bear fruit in 2022, coinciding with the arrival of the new technical regulations that require all teams to start from zero.

“A season like this year would no longer be acceptable, I for my part would not accept it”

But while we all took it for granted that Ferrari would force itself to run for the title next year, Mattia binotto He prefers to be more cautious and wait at least until he sees how the grid is arranged with the new cars.

Cycles are built with victories. When I say that in 2022 we must be able to win races and present a competitive car, for me it means that we will have to confirm one more step in the direction that leads us to what should be our final goal », begins clarifying the director of Ferrari. “A season like this year would no longer be acceptable, for my part I would not accept it.”

“I have not lowered the bar, it is just a matter of understanding what our goal will be for 2022. We are on the eve of the entry into force of a totally new regulation, and both we and the competition cannot know the level of the rest of the grid “, clarifies Binotto.

Mercedes and Red Bull

And, despite the fact that Ferrari has gone from sixth place in the constructors’ championship to third in just one year, the potential of the two great teams on the grid will be difficult to match from the first moment.

“Obviously, we assume that if Mercedes and Red Bull have succeeded in developing the cars that we have seen in recent years, it means that they have tools, methodologies, calculations, simulations and other certainties that they have refined over time,” recalls Binotto. “I think it is presumptuous to declare today that we will beat Mercedes and Red Bull, I think the right approach is to set ourselves the goal of wanting to fight”.

How many races do we want to win? When I say that as Ferrari we must always aspire to the best, it is true, we do not want to start a season with little expectations. What we will tell ourselves internally is that we want to win as many races as possible », he points out.

“We cannot talk about the obligation to win the title when we face Mercedes and Red Bull, but it is important that Ferrari return to a high level to fight for victories and poles. We aspire to that », concludes.