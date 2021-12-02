In the My Hero Academia fandom there had been a theory that among the UA class 1-A, there was an insider from the League of Villains. It was suspected that someone close to Izuku Midoriya (Deku) could be the person behind the attacks and leaks. Finally, in chapter # 335, it was confirmed that the infiltrator was Toru Hagakure-

Count of Twitter as Darktakis_isma have shared a leaked image of the chapter of My Hero Academia # 335 in which you can see the silhouette of Toru Hagakure from class 1-A with the message: «I have many friendsAs if speaking to his alliances in the League of Villains.

Although the full chapter of My Hero Academia has not been shown, there are some elements that could indicate your affiliation with the League of Villains.. At the moment, we have this painting that has raised suspicions among the fandom who wonder what the consequences that this revelation will have.

According to My Hero Academia fans like 001wlbth_ who have posted on TikTok his theories about this revelation, the person who knew all this time that Toru Hagakure (Invisible Girl) was the infiltrator of the League of Villains is Aoyama.

According to these indications, when Aoyama leaves him a message in Deku’s room with the text: «I know«, It was not addressed to our protagonist, but to this infiltrated. But, this is not the only clue they give about the relationship between these characters, when he said personally: Trust not even the clearest waters, possibly referring to Invisible Girl, who can literally reflect light and be the clearest of all.

For this same reason, Aoyama had covered the room with mirrors, not to scare Izuku Midoriya, our protagonist from My Hero Academia, but to defend him.. If Toru Hagakure suddenly appeared, he could use his quirk to reflect his beam until it reached her.

Finally, My Hero Academia fans point out that All For One is activated when its user is in danger, as a method of self-defense.. In this way, they explain that every time Izuku Midoriya had this reaction it was because Toru Hagakure was planning to attack him to harm him (and since he was invisible, he could not be detected by anyone, not even by security cameras).

If these leaks turned out to be true and the fandom theories correct, we’d have one of the more interesting twists in the final arc of this franchise.. After the tragic death of Star & Stripe, it seems that Kohei Horikoshi does not plan to let his fans disappoint.

Who is Toru Hagakure from My Hero Academia?

Although, if you did not know this possible villain of the franchise, here we tell you more about it. In My Hero Academia, Toru Hagakure (葉 は 隠 が く れ 透 と お る), also known as Stealth Hero: Invisible Girl (ス テ ル ス ヒ ー ロ ー イ ン ビ ジ ブ ル ガ ー ル), is a Class 1-A student of the Academy where she trains to become UA Academy. into a professional heroine.

Toru Hagakure’s quirk from My Hero Academia is invisibility, thanks to the control of light reflection, according to the leak, this ability allowed him to infiltrate between the heroes. So far, we do not know if his ability is permanently active or if it works at will.

Although, given the latest data, it appears that she is capable of activating it at will. Finally, we will know the face of this mysterious villain from My Hero Academia. In this way, it seems that the long-awaited ending will break with many schemes. The reason why this fight between Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki is so highly anticipated is because, unlike other action anime series, this will not be a one-on-one battle..

Kohei Horikoshi, the author of My Hero Academia, has shown us that the most important thing for the final combat will be all the heroes and heroines who have accompanied this protagonist throughout his adventure.

Thanks to Star & Stripe, will have a chance against this powerful villain and his All For OneLet’s hope that as in Naruto, good triumphs in the end.