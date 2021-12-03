There is little to explain, to this day, about what is PlayStation Plus and what does it offer. In current times, where this payment barrier has been normalized to be able to activate online functionalities, the monthly games that these services “give us” also tend to have a lot of weight (in quotation marks because, if the subscription is exhausted, those games are blocked until pay again). Well, having recently discovered the December titles coming to PS Plus, We already know the exact price of all the games that this service has given us in 2021.

Many are likely to be surprised that it is so much money, but after a year, up to thirty different games end up getting together. In fact, Sony last month showed the value of the PS5 games delivered. Well, at full price, as calculated Reddit user Turbostrider27, The figure is a whopping $ 1,430. Of course, we must bear in mind that, at the time we received them, many of these games have dropped significantly in price, something that reddit user billyx3m has taken into account, correcting the figure to a not inconsiderable $ 650.

Truly, if you think cold, the subscription of € 60 per year, only with the games delivered, is more than amortized. Of course, when the contents are cut, as in the case of Godfall in this month of December, or that Mortal Shell must be played in its version of PlayStation 4, make users feel that the quality of the service can be improved; it may be worse to give a product by halves than not to give it at all.

Considering that PlayStation Plus is decreasing its number of users, sooner or later, Jim Ryan will have to set priorities regarding the focus of its services. PlayStation Now, on the other hand, is on the rise, thanks to the improvement of its games in the library and the quality of the streaming game, but they are still far from equaling the coverage that Xbox gives its users through Game Pass.