Xiaomi, and without prior notice, has just presented the technology called Loop LiquidCool, a new cooling system for smartphones with which promise to double the heat dissipation capabilities of a phone compared to conventional steam chamber solutions or other similar systems.

As Xiaomi itself has indicated, this system it is inspired by cooling solutions used in other industries such as aerospace in which the liquid refrigerant can be attracted to the heat source, thus achieving its vaporization to, immediately afterwards, dissipate the heat to an area with a lower temperature.

A modified Xiaomi Mix 4, the first device to test this technology

Although the operation of Loop LiquidCool may seem similar to other systems, the novelty is that it focuses its cooling capacity on the one-way circulation of the coolant, all through the implementation of a tesla valve inside the recharging chamber of the system to prevent the gaseous refrigerant from moving in the wrong direction, thus achieving greater efficiency.





This is composed of a set of pipes among which we find a condenser, a recharging chamber and an evaporator linked together via other pipes responsible for transporting the refrigerant in liquid or gas form.

The evaporator is in charge of precisely evaporating this refrigerant to later transport it to the condenser where it is converted back to liquid, thus dispersing the heat towards the outside of the device.

With that, air resistance is reduced by up to 30%, thus achieving a more efficient steam flow so that maximum heat transfer capacity is increased by up to 100% with respect to other similar conventional refrigeration systems.





To put into practice all this theory that we have told you, Xiaomi has decided to show the operation of this system in a modified Xiaomi Mix 4 in which high graphic performance video games have been tested as Genshin Impact.

The result of these tests has been quite surprising: after 30 minutes of game running at a maximum stable 60 fps, the system kept the device below a maximum temperature of 47.7 ° C and the processor had a temperature of 8.6 ° C lower with respect to other similar refrigeration systems.





In addition, something interesting about this technology is that, thanks to the flexible form factor of the pipes that it incorporates, this allows to adopt Loop LiquidCool technology in any type of internal design, cThis provides more space for the battery, camera module, and other components.

Undoubtedly, the advancement provided by this new technology is evident and, as Xiaomi itself has announced, It is expected that it can be incorporated into smartphones of the company itself from the second half of 2022.