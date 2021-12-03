Twitch launched a new tool as part of its strategy to eradicate harassing practices and hate messages towards its streamers.

Now, users who are identified as possible aggressors will be punished by the platform.

This action is in addition to those that, months ago, it carried out for the same purpose, after several of its creators were the target of a series of attacks during their broadcasts.

Twitch, one of the platforms that gained popularity during the pandemic, has a new tool ready with which it hopes to eradicate harassment practices and hate messages.

While it is true that the pandemic was very benevolent for Twitch, attracting new users, gamers and streamers, on the other hand, the Amazon platform has been in the focus of the conversations due to the multiple messages of hate and harassment that some of its content creators have lived.

Of course, this is not exclusive to Twitch; In fact, other platforms and social networks have also been involved in scandals of this type, with Twitter and Facebook where these practices are most abundant and that, despite the efforts that, in theory, have been carried out, it seems a complicated task.

In the end, each user decides how to use their own profile or account and, in that sense, each tool that is launched will have its imperfections.

Twitch’s new anti-bullying feature

In the case of Twitch, the site itself warned that its new function is not perfect, which has to do with the fact that it is the users who can go unnoticed, making it impossible to detect those malicious accounts that are putting them in check. the platform.

Through its social networks, Twitch shared a video in which it explains how this new tool works, which has the task of identifying and classifying the user as a “probable” or “possible” banne evader.

Suspicious User Detection, powered by machine learning, is here to help you identify and restrict suspected channel ban evaders from chatting before they can disrupt your stream. Learn more here: https://t.co/01cCwnQZfw pic.twitter.com/QWVSnRPg1X – Twitch (@Twitch) November 30, 2021

Users who are identified as “probable” will not be able to see any of their messages in the chat generated from any transmission, but streamers and content creators will have access to them.

Now, as for those who fall into the category of “possible” evaders, they will be able to see their messages in a chat in a normal way, although the system will send streamers and creators a notice about the behavior of these accounts.

Twitch continues in its fight against harassment towards its streamers

Last summer, many of the Twitch streamers who, in some way, belong to marginalized communities were attacked by a series of messages of hatred and harassment by bots that wrote comments of a homophobic, racist and sexist nature.

On that occasion, the Amazon platform carried out some measures, but as often happens in these cases, the messages and attacks persist, and it is that, in reality, it is a complex task that begins with the fact of educating the user regarding communication issues in social networks, streaming and digital services.

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and any other have developed functions to try to eliminate this type of content.

One of the most notorious cases was the one that occurred during the last edition of the European Championship, where three players from England were the target of all kinds of comments on social networks after having failed, each one, in the penalty shoot-out in the final match.

As a result, the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, demanded that Facebook and Twitter take immediate action to eliminate these practices, threatening to reduce advertising investment on these platforms.

