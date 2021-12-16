The world is alert to the new enemy derived from the Covid-19 pandemic. So far this disease has caused more than 271 million cases and the number is increasing every day. While, thanks to the permanent investigations that are carried out, a new symptom of the Omicron Variant has been identified. This is a unique signal that has never been seen with the other mutations.

In the first instance, everything that is known so far must be pointed out. Preliminary studies of this new variant indicate that its discomfort may be less than that caused by others such as Delta. But what has surprised and has not yet been explained is the high spread.

Based on the latest count by the World Health Organization (WHO), this new mutation is already present in 77 countries. Although so far it has only been reported that has caused a death. This is a patient from the UK who became infected and died a few days later.

And although it has not yet been confirmed, it is feared that the effectiveness of current vaccines may be lower. If verified then there is a high risk of reinfection. While the pharmaceutical companies have declared that they are already working on the development of new formulas to combat this mutation.

Symptoms of the new variant

In the midst of all this panorama, a new symptom which is exclusive to the Omicron Variant. Research in South Africa, the country that reported the first cases, indicates that some patients suffer from night sweats. Although it is not serious, it does affect the quality of life because it does not allow you to rest completely.

Until now it has not been possible to explain the reason for this discomfort. But because the virus shows more than 30 mutations it is thought that their behavior inside is also different.

In this sense, another characteristic aspect is that patients do not show loss of smell or taste. With this, it makes a strong difference with respect to the other mutations that have been identified.

For now, it is the only new symptom that has been identified in the Omicron Variant. Although from the constant investigations and the exponential increase in cases it is expected to obtain more information.

What remains a mystery is the way the Omicron Variant originated due to its enormous number of mutations. In this sense, Tulio De Oliveira, a South African scientist who is part of the team that first detected it, released his version. What he claims is that a person with HIV would have incubated SARS-CoV-2 for a long period of time. Throughout this period, the pathogen modified its structure and then passed to another host and thus began the chain of infections.

In this regard, both the United States and the European Union have declared that by March the Omicron Variant could outperform the Delta. More and more cases are being detected and their rate of transmission is alarming.