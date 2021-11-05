It’s cold. In fact, it is very cold. Right off the bat, in Spain we have a polar cold that is leaving us bald. Of course, thank goodness we always have ideal options to be warm without losing style as with the new style collection après ski that Stradivarius has launched these days knowing that temperatures were going to drop considerably.

In this way, garments as classic as knitted sweaters with fretwork join a selection that seems perfect to us to face this icy wave creating great looks for day to day.

Mountain felted sweater with frets and a price of 25.99 euros.

Knitted jacket with a collar, lapel and long sleeves with a price of 25.99 euros.

Hooded fur jacket with a price of 39.99 euros available in two colors.

Lilac hat and scarf set with a price of 22.99 euros.

Double-sided aviator jacket with lapel collar and contrasting shearling lining at a price of 59.99 euros.

The new Stradivarius pajamas are a safe bet to sleep warm, comfortable and with a lot of style

Double-sided biker jacket with a combined fur-effect interior and a price of 59.99 euros.

Balaclava in ecru with a price of 15.99 euros.

