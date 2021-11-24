Just a few days ago there was unexpected news for many and it is that, apparently, Xiaomi and Leica have reached an agreement so that the German company was part of the development of the cameras of the next Xiaomi flagship by signing the lenses of the supposed Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

Now, thanks to a new render shared by LetsGoDigital, we have been able to see what this first collaboration between both brands would look like on a device that looks spectacular and, of course, He is already working on trying to have one of the best photographic sections on the Android market.

The rear module is maintained with a slight relocation of its elements

As we can see in the render shared by LetsGoDigital, the new Xiaomi 12 Ultra will slightly redesign the rear module that we saw appear for the first time in the current Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, maintaining a small panel that provides interesting functions when using the equipment, but relocating the position of its camera sensors in a vertical format.





Apparently, the rear module would protrude somewhat less than it does in the Mi 11 Ultra, and this would incorporate a triple camera sensor in which the most remarkable thing is that lperiscope that promises a zoom of up to 120x although, yes, digitally in the absence of knowing what the number of optical magnifications it will offer would be.

Other interesting details that we have been able to extract from this concept is that it also collaboration with Harman Kardon will continue for the development of its stereo audio system and a front with a panel that is very well used on the edge and a hole in the screen in the upper central area with a fairly small size.





Of course, It should be remembered that these images simply correspond to a concept that is far from confirmed by Xiaomi itself, but it does help us to get a good idea of ​​what the future and long-awaited Xiaomi 12 Ultra could be, we will see what this brutal terminal looks like once it finally reaches the market.

Source | LetsGoDigital