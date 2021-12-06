The user of TikTok Compulsive Saver revealed a simple step to take if you were one of the consumers affected by cancellations of shopping at Sam’s Club and other stores that were carried out, despite having confirmed sales to consumers, who during Good End and subsequent promotions such as Black Friday or Cyber ​​Monday suffered from various failures in their purchases.

The warning made by the Tiktok user is one of the many samples of activism that consumers carried out during the last season of offers, due to the non-compliance of brands and stores, thus setting a unique precedent in the market.

The step to take if Sam’s canceled your purchase

If during the past period of promotions that Sam’s and other stores carried out, these canceled the sales of products that had already been sold to you, the TikTok user Compulsive Saver showed the simple protocol to follow in Profeco, to support you in the validation of your right to obtain your product.

This recommendation was made for consumers who made their purchases in online stores and have a confirmation of purchase and cancellation announced by the store. In these cases, you only have to go to the nearest Profeco office and come with two sets of copies of the confirmation, cancellation; Provider’s business name, tax address and subsequently a hearing date is offered.

The recommendation made by the user becomes an important guideline for activism that we cannot lose sight of, on the contrary, the more than 200 thousand reproductions on TikTok, reminds us of the opportunity for the consumer to promote a new culture where your right to buy is valued, respecting the promotions under which you make a purchase. These actions are undoubtedly important benchmarks and, most importantly, elements that define a quality closeness between brands and consumers, which are definitive in order to understand the market.

