A shopping experience in the metaverse has been revealed within the aisles of Walmart, which would enter this market and thus mark a path that will undoubtedly be followed by the brands with which it competes in retail.

The experience has been exhibited in a video that circulates on networks and in it we can see what the purchase of products will be like within the store and the opportunity that opens up by improving electronic commerce, which has accustomed us to seeing everything on screen and through images and giving any number of clicks to buttons, to finish our purchases.

Aspect that Homo Digitalis has reported, could have the Walmart store in the metaverse:

This is how Walmart envisions Shopping in the #Metaverse. Thoughts? 💭 pic.twitter.com/5l7KhoBse7 – Homo Digitalis (@DigitalisHomo) January 3, 2022

Twitter users like Fabian Schmidt have also shown what the shopping experience would be like in the H&M metaverse store:

What could shopping in the #Metaverse look like? Here is a #VR concept store by CEEK and H&M 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/69xyFK75Iw – Fabian Schmidt (@ 3BodyProblem) January 3, 2022

Now read: