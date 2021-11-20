Every season there is a new miracle diet in our lives and it is almost impossible to keep up. However, others, like the Scarsdale diet, are found during the most sought after ever. It is not surprising considering that it is a diet that promises to help us lose around seven kilos in 14 days.

However, these types of diets that make almost miraculous promises are tempting, but they are a bit suspicious at first. Luckily science comes to our rescue and has a thing or two to say about the Scarsdale diet and its effectiveness and safety in helping us lose weight.

What is the Scarsdale diet?

This diet, created in 1979 by cardiologist Herman Tarnower, is a dissociated form of diet, like the one followed by Kate Winslet. Specifically, it is recommended to follow the Scarsdale diet for two weeks. Throughout those 14 days, the only thing we can eat are the specific foods marked by the diet. The idea, in theory, is that with these limited foods we would get the necessary nutrients.

This diet proposes that we consume about 1000 calories a day. We will do this through the exclusive consumption of seasonal fruits, vegetables, meats and very lean cheeses. Vegetables that are allowed are celery, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce, Brussels sprouts, bell peppers, spinach, broccoli, and cauliflower. You can only eat three meals a day and to follow it correctly you cannot consume any food that is not on the allowed list.





This diet does not allow us to use oil to dress salads. It also does not allow us to consume bananas, grapes, avocados, pasta, rice, whole dairy products, butters, legumes, white bread, sauces, battered, fried, potatoes, sausages or red meat. In any case, by following this diet, we will have a clear plan that tells us exactly what we can eat that day. Besides this, you can’t do physical exercise while we follow her.

Not only is it an unbalanced diet, but it puts our heart at risk

The Scarsdale diet is well known and that has an advantage: scientific research has been carried out about. In this way we can have evidence that with other diets we do not have. In the specific case of the Scarsdale diet, an investigation carried out in 2017 compared different feeding strategies and their efficacy and safety, as well as financial costs. Scarsdale was considered an unbalanced diet.

In fact, what they found was that the daily calorie intake would be even more restrictive than advertised, rolling the 450-500 calories a day. Taking into account that the caloric needs of an adult woman are around 1,800 calories (this can vary depending on our weight, activity level, etc.), we get an idea of ​​how far those 450 calories are.

In fact, although to lose weight it is necessary to achieve a caloric deficit, the recommendation is to reduce 20% of the calories necessary for maintenance. Even so consumption would be much higher than 450. The research findings were, unsurprisingly, that it can cause significant exhaustion in those who follow it, as well as a significant feeling of hunger, which can lead to cravings or even binges.

Previous research went further and pointed out that this type of hypocaloric diet, in which above all protein is consumed and the consumption of carbohydrates and fats is reduced to a minimum, could result in a greater risk of death from all causes. We lose weight because it greatly restricts the calories we consume, but at what cost?





Research conducted in 2017 finds that being such a low-calorie and restrictive diet not only do we not consume a safe number of calories, but we we do not meet daily nutrient needs. And, besides everything, it generates a very important rebound effect.

The fact that it is such a restrictive diet and that, in addition, it controls everything we eat, makes it very difficult to follow and much more in the long term. It is not a diet that creates adherence, so when the day 14 arrives we will be willing to leave it and we will not have obtained any nutrition education that allows us to continue to eat healthily in the future. The most likely, in fact, is that as soon as we leave it we will return to caloric and fatty foods since we will have endless cravings.

Along the way, such a restrictive diet, which categorizes foods as “forbidden” and “fit”, and which never allows us to go off the plan or eat something “forbidden” without guilt, can open the door to eating disorders and , of course, to a bad relationship with food in which guilt and not health is the one that guides us.

Of course, the fact that we cannot do sports while following this diet already gives us a clue as to how unsafe and inappropriate it is. And it is that, our body needs energy and this is obtained through calories. If we do sports we need even more energy and a diet like Scarsdale does not cover, by far, the number of calories we need to function properly. A healthy diet will always allow us to do sports and meet our caloric needs without risks to our health.

Images | Unsplash