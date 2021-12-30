Decades have passed since Paco de Lucía and Jimi Hendrix motivated millions of boys and girls to play the guitar. And in that time the music sector has not advanced at the same rate as that of its brothers. Now Samsung wants to innovate with a proposal for beginners.

As every year around this time, Samsung has unveiled its C-Lab incubator projects for CES 2022, with the aim of measuring customer response and continuing to advance the most promising ideas.

The star of this year is ZamStar, a guitar and app combo designed for easy collaboration and learning.

ZamStar consists of an app and a custom guitar called ZamString and the idea is that you can play a piece on the guitar, add effects to it, and then sync it with other musicians of all the world.

As you may have already realized, is what we have seen this year on TikTok, where collaborative music videos became very fashionable during the pandemic and then later.

On the hardware side, ZamString guitar has distributed LED lights on the chords that light up when the song plays, making it easy to know where to put your fingers. It is not a new concept, but it may be the first to combine the aspects of learning and collaboration.

If we will see this invention presented at CES 2022 is still doubt, although until now Samsung seems determined to continue attending the event, since it has not followed the example of other exhibitors such as Google, Lenovo, Intel, Amazon, Meta, T-Mobile, which have already canceled their attendance.

CES 2022 has only a few days left to celebrate and everything is still up in the air, and we must be very attentive because what happens with it will be what we see in a few weeks with MWC 2022 in Barcelona.